Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.11.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

