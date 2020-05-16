Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 15,416 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $4,124,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 63,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

In related news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $382,099.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,143 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 179.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

