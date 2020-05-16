Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 17,105 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $82,616,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,294,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 663.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 1,507,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,714,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,692,000 after buying an additional 1,129,259 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after buying an additional 378,695 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.05.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $31.63.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.72 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.