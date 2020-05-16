Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 17,122 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Spierkel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

