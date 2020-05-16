Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 2,814 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 199,705 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,707,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Shares of NBIX opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 1.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $178,435.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,122.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $7,075,131.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,129,141.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,137 shares of company stock valued at $12,878,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

