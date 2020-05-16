Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 3,677 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 53.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $31.88 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $40,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

