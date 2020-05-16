Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 67,735 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 207.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,735 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.18% of Skyline worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 114,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $37.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Skyline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

