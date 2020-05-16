Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,880 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In other news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

