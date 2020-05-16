Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of PROS worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in PROS by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 914,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,769,000 after buying an additional 665,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter worth $38,772,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in PROS by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,687,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,142,000 after buying an additional 261,101 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PROS by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,216,000 after buying an additional 250,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PROS by 567.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,275,000 after buying an additional 216,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

PROS stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.