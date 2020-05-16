Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $49.99 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

