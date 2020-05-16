Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Toro by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,806,000 after acquiring an additional 185,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,202,000 after acquiring an additional 58,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,847,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Toro by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,011,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.17.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

