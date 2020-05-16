Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,712,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,620,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,659,000 after purchasing an additional 593,770 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 972,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,693,000 after purchasing an additional 548,790 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,883,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of SSNC opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,250 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

