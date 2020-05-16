Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $17,735,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 64.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 21.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,242,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,063,000 after buying an additional 222,046 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 11.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Square from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

NYSE:SQ opened at $80.26 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.40 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,532,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,300,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

