Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Verint Systems worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 362,290 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,183,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,861,000 after purchasing an additional 197,085 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Elan Moriah sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $103,336.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,860.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $312,076.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,678,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,007 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.