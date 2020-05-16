Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Wyndham Destinations worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,811,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

