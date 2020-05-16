Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. Citigroup cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.80 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.80 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

