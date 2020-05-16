Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,052,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 139,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.