Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TIF opened at $127.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TIF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

