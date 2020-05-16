Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 157,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of Primo Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $29,413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,289,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,408 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $7,151,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 771,312 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $5,301,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $10.21 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

