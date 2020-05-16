Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,504,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after acquiring an additional 70,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 144.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 253,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. Mantech International Corp has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $898,623.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MANT. BidaskClub raised Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mantech International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

