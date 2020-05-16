Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,814 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,537,577.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $1,117,607.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,452 shares of company stock worth $11,606,725 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMRN opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 153.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.