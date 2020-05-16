Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 3,857 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,617,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,335,000 after purchasing an additional 479,812 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,690,000 after purchasing an additional 375,796 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 125.1% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 661,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 367,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $1,541,767.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,815,562.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 13,875 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $1,113,746.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,202,489.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $86.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -110.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

