Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 13,170 Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,170 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of James River Group worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 51,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 220.7% in the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 174,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 120,375 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 455,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,204,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $75,117.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,635. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

James River Group stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $873.48 million, a P/E ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 0.46. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JRVR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

