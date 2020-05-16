Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 192,640 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 192,640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,557,000 after buying an additional 1,930,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $563,239,000 after buying an additional 319,348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,480,000 after buying an additional 715,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after buying an additional 1,294,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,309,000 after buying an additional 73,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Devon Energy stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.43. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $31.81.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

