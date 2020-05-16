Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,296 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

ENV stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. Envestnet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ENV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $590,161.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,855,893.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,486 shares of company stock worth $1,113,996. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

