Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 9,897 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,897 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Centerstate Bank worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 129,768 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,288,000 after acquiring an additional 137,769 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSFL opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78. Centerstate Bank Corp has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $26.79.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $209.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.73 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,346.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,186.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 40,932 shares of company stock worth $615,852. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centerstate Bank Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

