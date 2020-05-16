Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Medpace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.44. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $109.09. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEDP. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.