Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,618 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Gray Television worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 580.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gray Television by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.