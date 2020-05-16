Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 298,027 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

