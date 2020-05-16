Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.43 Billion

Brokerages expect that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will report sales of $8.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.09 billion. Nike reported sales of $10.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nike will report full year sales of $39.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.18 billion to $40.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $42.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.05 billion to $45.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.43. Nike has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nike by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

