Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stake Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 100.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,765 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4,643.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,694,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,192,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,541 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,365 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,084,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

