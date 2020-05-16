NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,140,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,825 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.96% of NuStar Energy worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NS. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 349,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,822,000 after buying an additional 2,640,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Robert J. Munch purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $54,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Greehey purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $473,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,895,530 shares in the company, valued at $66,992,738.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 86,645 shares of company stock valued at $624,923. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

NYSE NS opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $392.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.13 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

