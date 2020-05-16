Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $18,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

