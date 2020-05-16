Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Obseva from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of OBSV opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. Obseva has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $175.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). As a group, research analysts predict that Obseva will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Obseva by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Obseva by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Obseva by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 610,520 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Obseva by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 84,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Obseva during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

