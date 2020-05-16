Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,729,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,197,000 after buying an additional 182,867 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,046,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,336,000 after buying an additional 135,765 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,440,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,618,000 after buying an additional 301,853 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,932,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,231,000 after buying an additional 140,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $134,793,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTEX stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.56. Open Text Corp has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $814.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.47 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1746 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on OTEX. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

