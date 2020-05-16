PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,702 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of PACCAR worth $17,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Shares of PCAR opened at $66.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average is $73.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.