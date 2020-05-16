PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,690 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 89.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul Robert Burke acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $708,257.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Yung acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 77,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,772.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,740 shares of company stock worth $490,442 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACW stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

