Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $371.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post $371.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $376.75 million. Patrick Industries posted sales of $613.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.27 per share, for a total transaction of $532,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,273 shares in the company, valued at $600,512.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,451.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,614 shares of company stock valued at $654,689. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,459,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 182,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $16,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

PATK opened at $43.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $953.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

