PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,338,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

