Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 418,778 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Performance Food Group worth $15,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $70,777,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,690,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $653,302,000 after buying an additional 1,281,524 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,055,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1,597.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,566 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after buying an additional 387,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 559,412 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after buying an additional 377,912 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. Performance Food Group Co has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

