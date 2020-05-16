Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Principia Biopharma news, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $952,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $360,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,069. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRNB opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. Principia Biopharma has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

