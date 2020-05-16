PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 508,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.38% of PulteGroup worth $22,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 119,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 386,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 189,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

