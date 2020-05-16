QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 41,900 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $510,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,420.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,388. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,010,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 106,005 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,876,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after buying an additional 609,704 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after buying an additional 194,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 96,048 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,043,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

