R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Several research firms recently commented on RCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli purchased 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,203.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $199,703.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $9.47 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 174.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

