Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) will announce $22.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.60 million and the lowest is $21.09 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $21.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $87.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.14 million to $96.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $95.88 million, with estimates ranging from $89.47 million to $100.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE RC opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $317.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.80%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Todd M. Sinai bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,528 shares in the company, valued at $191,410.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Thomas Buttacavoli bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 98,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,852.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,272 shares of company stock worth $689,160 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1,192.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 37.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 462,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,574,000 after acquiring an additional 353,487 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $4,295,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 234,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.