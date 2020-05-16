RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 21,966.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,319 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.43% of RealPage worth $21,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 1,495.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RP opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.91 and a beta of 1.05.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

RP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 125,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $7,880,449.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,776,432.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 182,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $10,801,898.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,768,442.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,300 shares of company stock worth $30,345,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

