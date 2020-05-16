Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $444.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will report sales of $444.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $378.50 million to $509.00 million. Restoration Hardware reported sales of $598.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.62%. The firm had revenue of $664.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $234.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.53.

Shares of RH stock opened at $154.63 on Friday. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $256.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

