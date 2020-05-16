Ring Energy Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.65.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.31 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.