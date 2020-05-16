SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce $7.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.37 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $30.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.48 billion to $30.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $32.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.47 billion to $33.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of SAP opened at $113.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. SAP has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $140.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.24.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,937,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,467,000 after purchasing an additional 248,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,964,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,514,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,397,000 after buying an additional 192,996 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SAP by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after buying an additional 191,343 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

