Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of SSL opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 3.50. Sasol has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sasol by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sasol by 755.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sasol by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

